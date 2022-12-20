IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene

05:39

On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022

