Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers
Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about the Russia's military struggles in Ukraine, according to declassified U.S. intelligence, the New York Times reports. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 31, 2022
