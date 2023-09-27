IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Prison inmates train for marathon in the inspiring '26.2 to Life'

05:38

The new documentary '26.2 to Life' tells the story of incarcerated men who are members of the 1000 Mile Club, the San Quentin prison's long distance running club. Director and Producer Christine Yoo and former inmate, runner and film subject, Markelle Taylor, discuss.Sept. 27, 2023

