  • Idalia strengthens to hurricane as it advances toward Florida

  • Vivek Ramaswamy seen in 2003 footage questioning Rev. Sharpton's experience

    President Biden's age a significant concern for voters, polling shows

    Trump campaign says it's raised $7.1M since Georgia mug shot

  • The man behind the March on Washington

  • Gov. DeSantis booed at vigil for victims of racially-motivated shooting

  • Nikki Haley ramps up attacks against VP Harris

  • House member slams 'total politics' of possible Biden impeachment inquiry

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: Without a sense of community, we can't move forward

  • Matt Lewis: Trump, Ramaswamy show us how the worst get to the top

  • Trump's support drops six points after skipping debate

  • Federal judge to set date for January 6 trial

  • Rev. Al: Thousands gathered for intergenerational, interracial March on Washington

  • Investigators continue looking for evidence at site of racially-motivated shooting

  • Titan submersible disaster: 'This never happened before, and will never happen again'

  • 'Ayenda': Afghan women's soccer team's heroic escape from Taliban control 

  • GOP launch probe into Fani Willis: 'This is all about the Trump protection racket' 

  • Pressure is on for Trump co-defendants: 'Expect a bunch of them to flip'

  • Leaders of March on Washington 60th anniversary seek 'a continuation' of original movement

  • Trump's processing at Fulton County 'the fastest booking they've ever seen'

Morning Joe

President Biden's age a significant concern for voters, polling shows

Over 70 percent of Americans think President Biden is too old to serve another four years in office, and 51 percent of voters say former President Trump is too old to serve, according to new AP/NORC polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 29, 2023

