Morning Joe

Philip Yancey: Why Trump's language damages our nation's civility

09:11

Best-selling Christian author Philip Yancey joins Morning Joe to discuss his book "Where the Light Fell: A Memoir" and the intersection of evangelicals, politics & race. Oct. 3, 2022

