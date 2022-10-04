IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Liz Cheney criticizes Trump for 'death wish' remark about Sen. McConnell

  • Warnings of GOP dystopia become bigger part of Dems midterm message

    Oath Keepers trial is DOJ's 'biggest case and biggest challenge'

    Daughter of freed American blasts Rubio for criticizing prisoner swap

  • Ukraine makes major breakthroughs on the battlefield

  • Democrats boosting far-right Republicans could backfire

  • How the civil rights movement carried out confrontational non-violence

  • Iran's supreme leader speaks out as protests reach their second week

  • GOP senator won't condemn Trump's remarks about McConnell

  • Why Trump's lawyer refused request to say all documents were returned

  • Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion: Daily Beast report

  • Hurricane Ian death toll tops 100

  • Henry Louis Gates, Jr: From churches to Black Twitter, this is the story of the making of Black America

  • Philip Yancey: Why Trump's language damages our nation's civility

  • 'Chip War': The race to control the world's most critical technology

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tom Ricks releases new book on civil rights movement

  • NBC News/Telemundo poll: Republican party gaining support among Latino voters

  • Republicans abandon efforts to repeal Obamacare

  • 'The pressure on Vladimir Putin grows,' as Ukrainian fighters push deeper into Russian-controlled areas in the east

  • 'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin

Morning Joe

Oath Keepers trial is DOJ's 'biggest case and biggest challenge'

Opening statements began Monday in the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes alongside Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell. Other members of the alleged conspiracy will go on trial in November.Oct. 4, 2022

