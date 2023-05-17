IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Mika on NC abortion vote: Do you want a state that does not offer health care?

08:07

North Carolina’s Legislature voted Tuesday to override the governor’s veto of a 12-week abortion ban, allowing it to become law in a new show of power for the Republican Party in the state. The Morning Joe panel discusses how the vote could impact the state.May 17, 2023

