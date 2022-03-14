Humanitarian crisis worsens as Ukrainian refugees flee

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Engel: 'Direct strike' hits apartment building in Kyiv

    03:59

  • Russians flee into exile because of Putin's war with Ukraine: NYT

    09:30

  • Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

    06:28

  • As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

    04:52

  • 'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

    07:21

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

    08:19

  • 'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol

    08:03

  • What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

    02:30

  • Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations

    04:36

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'

    11:11

  • Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv

    03:35

  • Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing

    08:14

  • It's 'David and Goliath' in Ukraine and the people are showing resilience: Pfizer CEO

    09:19

  • Organizations helping in Ukraine

    00:32

  • We cannot let Putin set the conditions for this conflict: Former Amb. to Ukraine

    01:55

  • 'A nightmare for China': Why Joe thinks Putin's war spells doom for Xi Jinping's plans

    05:00

  • Ukraine should remind U.S. what liberty, freedom truly are — and how quickly they can be lost

    02:45

  • 'Images our parents saw': In Ukraine, European community sees echoes of tragic past

    03:27

  • Ukraine's premiere ballet dancers swap tutus for guns, join fight against Russian invasion

    02:06

  • As world condemns attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, Russian officials brush it off

    01:51

Morning Joe

Humanitarian crisis worsens as Ukrainian refugees flee

04:16

NBC News' Kelly Cobiella reports from the Polish border town of Medyka on the refugee crisis and the impact the crisis is having on Poland.March 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Engel: 'Direct strike' hits apartment building in Kyiv

    03:59

  • Russians flee into exile because of Putin's war with Ukraine: NYT

    09:30

  • Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

    06:28

  • As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

    04:52

  • 'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

    07:21

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

    08:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All