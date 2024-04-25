IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Trump's landmark presidential immunity case

Neal Katyal: I really hope the Supreme Court moves fast on immunity case
April 25, 202406:13

  • Trump allies indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

    09:38

  • 'I want to thank him': Joe reacts to 'fake news' heckler outside SCOTUS

    02:41

  • How Vanderbilt University balances free speech and safety

    08:41

  • Harvey Weinstein conviction overturned by New York's highest court

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Neal Katyal: I really hope the Supreme Court moves fast on immunity case

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    'I want my only son home': Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to new video

    09:38

  • David Pecker expected to outline his role in hush money agreement

    04:25

  • 'He's a nice guy': Trump weighs in on David Pecker ahead of Day 7

    01:29

  • Supreme Court set to hear arguments in Trump immunity case

    05:09

  • 'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event

    00:39

  • 'It's sleazy; it's tawdry': Donny Deutsch on exhaustion factor from Trump trial

    12:34

  • 'Shōgun' star: 'Lord Toranaga' is my favorite character; he's a hero in Japan

    05:49

  • Salman Rushdie on taking control of his narrative in new memoir

    07:26

  • Airlines must offer automatic refunds for canceled flights under new regulations

    07:43

  • David Pecker described plan with Trump to help his 2016 presidential campaign

    07:33

  • 'Donald Trump is incapable of running anything': Union slams Trump in new ad

    08:53

  • Lisa Rubin: Expect to see an opinion from judge that fines Trump on gag order violation

    05:08

  • Mitt Romney: You don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you

    00:50

  • Billionaire donors rethinking Columbia University support

    05:07

  • How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world

    06:38

Morning Joe

Neal Katyal: I really hope the Supreme Court moves fast on immunity case

06:13

The Supreme Court on Thursday considers former President Donald Trump’s assertion of total immunity from criminal charges over his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Legal analyst Neal Katyal discusses.April 25, 2024

  • Trump allies indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

    09:38

  • 'I want to thank him': Joe reacts to 'fake news' heckler outside SCOTUS

    02:41

  • How Vanderbilt University balances free speech and safety

    08:41

  • Harvey Weinstein conviction overturned by New York's highest court

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Neal Katyal: I really hope the Supreme Court moves fast on immunity case

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    'I want my only son home': Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to new video

    09:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All