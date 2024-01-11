IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump made an incredible political mistake last night

    10:19

  • Ron DeSantis: Trump engaging in 'massive' gaslighting when it comes to me

    10:27

  • Police respond to bomb threat at Judge Engoron's home

    06:46

  • Jill Biden: We cannot let go of our democracy

    07:16

  • Jill Biden: Democracy and our freedoms are what's on the line this year

    03:36
    Nancy Pelosi blasts Trump for bashing Obamacare, says health a top issue for Dems

    11:25
    What Chris Christie's bid for the WH did for Republicans

    08:58

  • GOP candidates 'doubling down on ripping away freedoms': Biden campaign

    06:49

  • Bill Belichick partings ways with the Patriots

    01:37

  • Legendary football coach Nick Saban retires

    05:39

  • 'Nobody expected this': Biden has 60 percent support from voters 65 and older

    04:04

  • FLOTUS: 'Americans have a choice between strong, steady leadership or chaos and division' 

    00:46

  • 'The Rebels' looks at the populist left and the sea change in the Democratic Party

    06:52

  • Steve Kornacki: For DeSantis, Iowa is almost life or death for his campaign

    07:57

  • The new 'Criminal Record' follows two detectives at opposite sides of their careers

    04:27

  • Senate Democrats make eight-figure push to maintain majority

    05:11

  • Why a Biden-Trump rematch gives huge opportunity to a Libertarian nominee

    05:37

  • 'Starchitect' and trailblazer makes 2024 '50 Over 50' list for Europe, Middle East and Africa

    07:42

  • Affordable Care Act breaks enrollment record

    05:17

  • Iowa Republican voters feel anxiety over speaking out against Trump

    04:28

Morning Joe

Nancy Pelosi blasts Trump for bashing Obamacare, says health a top issue for Dems

11:25

Speaker Emerita Pelosi Nancy Pelosi joins Morning Joe to discuss the 2024 presidential race, President Biden's record in office and what the January 6 Capitol attack made clear to her.Jan. 11, 2024

