Joe: Either side could win big right now, and we don't know who will go out and vote05:45
Americans are flocking to vote early04:30
- Now Playing
Irving finally apologizes for tweet, but is it too little too late?02:58
- UP NEXT
Republicans hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas03:46
Trump reportedly picks date to announce 2024 presidential campaign01:55
Wes Moore: I refuse to be lectured by an extremist election denier on patriotism04:57
Val Demings: My faith is in the people of Florida; I'm excited about this race06:00
Trump tells Woodward in 2020 he 'wanted to always play it down' on Covid10:14
Ron Johnson hopes he can accept election results, can't predict what Dems have planned08:03
Tim Ryan: I will accept the results if I lose, but that isn't going to happen09:40
Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity04:15
Jonathan Chait examines 'illiberal errors' at progressive institutions05:57
'At least one and maybe more' rate hikes to come?04:49
Lack of punishment and answers from NBA after Irving tweets about antisemitic film11:26
A record number of women are running for governor04:38
Biden issued one final warning on democracy amid political violence: WH05:14
Candidate for Pennsylvania governor blasts challenger as 'dangerous, extreme'09:59
Biden calls coming midterms a 'defining moment' for democracy09:07
Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as key to overturning election results03:54
Obama goes out to make closing argument, motivate Democrats07:30
Joe: Either side could win big right now, and we don't know who will go out and vote05:45
Americans are flocking to vote early04:30
- Now Playing
Irving finally apologizes for tweet, but is it too little too late?02:58
- UP NEXT
Republicans hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas03:46
Trump reportedly picks date to announce 2024 presidential campaign01:55
Wes Moore: I refuse to be lectured by an extremist election denier on patriotism04:57
Play All