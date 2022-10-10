IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Journalist on her five decades of writing about black lives

    08:18
Morning Joe

Journalist on her five decades of writing about black lives

08:18

Journalist and author Charlayne Hunter-Gault joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives.'Oct. 10, 2022

    Journalist on her five decades of writing about black lives

    08:18
