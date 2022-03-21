Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might
16:38
Share this -
copied
The Morning Joe panel discusses the current situation in Ukraine, where experts believe the war could be headed towards a "bloody" stalemate, and the Ukrainian government refuses to surrender in besieged Mariupol.March 21, 2022
Joe: Putin has no good options left; there is no good endgame for Russia
07:38
Now Playing
Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might
16:38
UP NEXT
Durbin: GOP ‘Fire-breathers’ on judiciary committee like Hawley are ‘ruining their party’
07:17
Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.
07:51
Boeing 737 plane crashes in China with more than 130 people on board
00:34
Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video