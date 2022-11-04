IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Joe: Either side could win big right now, and we don't know who will go out and vote

05:45

Less than a week ahead of the midterm elections, the Morning Joe panel discusses new polling and why despite some predictions, either party could have a big night on November 8. Nov. 4, 2022

