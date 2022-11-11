If not for millennials and Gen Z'ers, it would have been a red wave, says pollster

Trump makes baseless claims about election tampering and goes after DeSantis04:59
Thundergong! returns to make you laugh, cry and to raise money for a good cause04:33
If not for millennials and Gen Z'ers, it would have been a red wave, says pollster07:03
Operation Mend provides care for veterans suffering from wounds of war08:26
Massachusetts governor-elect makes history as first woman governor of state05:40
Maggie Hassan: We put together a strong grassroots campaign03:24
Kornacki: Dems feeling good about Arizona, and they do have a path in Nevada11:29
Biden focuses on climate and China in post-midterms overseas trip04:32
Dolly Parton is helping to bring free books to Louisiana children00:41
Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?05:58
Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms04:12
Ken Burns shows the history of the U.S. in new photo book06:28
Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH04:33
Rep. Maloney: Democrats are fighting for something, and we're delivering12:14
The election was about truth vs. lies, says Michigan secretary of state03:31
Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy07:38
Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race04:25
Eric Adams: I deal with the reality of crime and how constituents feel about it08:13
Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it07:35
Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it09:32
