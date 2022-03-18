IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Putin has no good options left; there is no good endgame for Russia

    07:38

  • Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    'We still live here': Ukrainian Witness Project captures everyday life

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    Noah Rothman: Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs on Russia

    05:29

  • Senator calls out GOP 'double standard' in criticizing Biden over Ukraine

    12:14

  • 'End this war of choice': Deputy Secretary of State urges all nations to press Putin

    07:17

  • Joe: For people who believe in freedom over autocracy, this is our time to be together

    06:11

  • White House vows consequences if China supports Russia

    05:38

  • Musicians in western Ukraine offer hope in song

    01:51

  • Putin is the 'architect' of liberal international order's revitalization, says writer

    07:36

  • New weapons from U.S. to Ukraine will help 'even the score,' says House member

    06:54

  • 'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator

    11:17

  • Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon

    06:11

  • Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale

    10:10

  • Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?

    06:07

  • Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter

    03:23

  • Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country

    04:13

  • U.S. should be as supportive as possible to Ukraine, says House member

    10:22

  • With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies

    05:31

  • Jon Meacham: Zelenskyy has captured the free world's imagination

    10:22

Morning Joe

'We still live here': Ukrainian Witness Project captures everyday life

04:53

Vitaliy Deynega of the Ukrainian Witness Project joins Morning Joe to discuss the media project capturing what's happening on the ground in Ukraine.March 18, 2022

  • Joe: Putin has no good options left; there is no good endgame for Russia

    07:38

  • Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    'We still live here': Ukrainian Witness Project captures everyday life

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    Noah Rothman: Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs on Russia

    05:29

  • Senator calls out GOP 'double standard' in criticizing Biden over Ukraine

    12:14

  • 'End this war of choice': Deputy Secretary of State urges all nations to press Putin

    07:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All