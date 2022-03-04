Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Elderly protester, Yelena Osipova, 77, who took part in an anti-war protest in St. Petersburg to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been arrested, according to recorded footage.March 4, 2022
