  • Bidens host July 4 celebration at WH, Trump spends day on social media

  • 'Team Rubicon' follows vet-led org on disaster relief missions

    DeSantis' campaign faces an 'uphill battle,' says his PAC spokesperson

    Israel wraps up raid in Jenin, trades fire with Gaza

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump treated Sen. Graham like he was dirt under his shoe 

  • Police investigate motive in Philadelphia mass shooting

  • DeSantis faces criticism over anti-LGBTQ video

  • Lindsey Graham booed by home state Republicans

  • Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south

  • Police search for suspects in Baltimore mass shooting

  • 'It's misinformation': Erin Brockovich slams lack of transparency in toxic spill aftermath

  • Jess Bravin: Eliminating 'racial preferences' has been a driving part of Roberts' jurisprudence for decades.

  • Joe: 'A happy ending' seems unlikely for Trump in this battle with Jack Smith

  • 'Key figure in indictment revealed': Susie Wiles identified in Trump's classified docs case

  • 'Can money stop Trump in 2024?': Koch network's $70M move

  • 'Immigrants leaving Florida in fear': New immigration law sparks exodus of workers

  • Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland

  • 'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta

  • Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion

  • Resignation in Arizona highlights election officials' struggles: Intimidation and attacks persist

Morning Joe

DeSantis' campaign faces an 'uphill battle,' says his PAC spokesperson

Steve Cortes, a top spokesperson for Ron DeSantis’ super PAC, said publicly over the weekend that DeSantis' campaign is facing an 'uphill battle' and is trailing badly in the key nominating states, according to new Politico reporting.July 5, 2023

