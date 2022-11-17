IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Deadly attack was not intentional, says Polish ambassador to U.S.

07:47

Polish Ambassador to the U.S., Marek Magierowski, joins Morning Joe to discuss the deadly blast in Poland that killed two. Poland and NATO say Ukrainian air defense likely caused deadly blast.Nov. 17, 2022

