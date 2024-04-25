IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
David Pecker expected to outline his role in hush money agreement
April 25, 202404:25

  • Trump allies indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

    09:38

  • 'I want my only son home': Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to new video

    09:38
  • Now Playing

    David Pecker expected to outline his role in hush money agreement

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    'He's a nice guy': Trump weighs in on David Pecker ahead of Day 7

    01:29

  • Supreme Court set to hear arguments in Trump immunity case

    05:09

  • 'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event

    00:39

  • 'It's sleazy; it's tawdry': Donny Deutsch on exhaustion factor from Trump trial

    12:34

  • 'Shōgun' star: 'Lord Toranaga' is my favorite character; he's a hero in Japan

    05:49

  • Salman Rushdie on taking control of his narrative in new memoir

    07:26

  • Airlines must offer automatic refunds for canceled flights under new regulations

    07:43

  • David Pecker described plan with Trump to help his 2016 presidential campaign

    07:33

  • 'Donald Trump is incapable of running anything': Union slams Trump in new ad

    08:53

  • Lisa Rubin: Expect to see an opinion from judge that fines Trump on gag order violation

    05:08

  • Mitt Romney: You don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you

    00:50

  • Billionaire donors rethinking Columbia University support

    05:07

  • How Amazon rose to the top of the tech world

    06:38

  • John Heilemann joins Puck as chief political columnist

    00:42

  • Young people have every reason to be enraged, says 'Algebra of Wealth' author

    07:05

  • Senate will approve foreign aid package passed by House, says senator

    08:00

  • Women using Ozempic report unexpected pregnancies

    05:43

Morning Joe

David Pecker expected to outline his role in hush money agreement

04:25

The first criminal trial of a former president resumes Thursday with a key witness against Donald Trump expected to describe details of the hush money agreement that was struck on his behalf with porn star Stormy Daniels. David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, is expected to outline his role in Daniels' agreement.April 25, 2024

  • Trump allies indicted in Arizona 2020 election probe

    09:38

  • 'I want my only son home': Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to new video

    09:38
  • Now Playing

    David Pecker expected to outline his role in hush money agreement

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    'He's a nice guy': Trump weighs in on David Pecker ahead of Day 7

    01:29

  • Supreme Court set to hear arguments in Trump immunity case

    05:09

  • 'I shouldn't have said that': Biden pokes fun at Trump's hair during event

    00:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All