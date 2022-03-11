As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded
As Russian forces move closer to Ukraine capital Kyiv, shell-shocked town doctors and nurses are now the only option to care for the wounded on the front lines of war. More used to delivering babies and broken bones, they are now attempting to save civilians torn apart by bombs and bullets. March 11, 2022
