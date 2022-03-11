IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

    07:21

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

    08:19

  • 'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol

    08:03

  • What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

    02:30

  • Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations

    04:36

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'

    11:11

  • Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing

    08:14

  • It's 'David and Goliath' in Ukraine and the people are showing resilience: Pfizer CEO

    09:19

  • Organizations helping in Ukraine

    00:32

  • We cannot let Putin set the conditions for this conflict: Former Amb. to Ukraine

    01:55

  • 'A nightmare for China': Why Joe thinks Putin's war spells doom for Xi Jinping's plans

    05:00

  • Ukraine should remind U.S. what liberty, freedom truly are — and how quickly they can be lost

    02:45

  • 'Images our parents saw': In Ukraine, European community sees echoes of tragic past

    03:27

  • Ukraine's premiere ballet dancers swap tutus for guns, join fight against Russian invasion

    02:06

  • As world condemns attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, Russian officials brush it off

    01:51

  • Senator predicts 'strong bipartisan support' for Ukraine aid package

    07:53

  • Zelenskyy says he believes Putin will negotiate

    06:39

  • Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet for high-level talks in Turkey

    06:27

Morning Joe

As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

04:52

As Russian forces move closer to Ukraine capital Kyiv, shell-shocked town doctors and nurses are now the only option to care for the wounded on the front lines of war. More used to delivering babies and broken bones, they are now attempting to save civilians torn apart by bombs and bullets. March 11, 2022

  • Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home

    07:21

  • 'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion

    08:19

  • 'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol

    08:03

  • What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

    02:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All