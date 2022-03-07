As Russian troops descend, life persists: Compassion, family and love in Ukraine
NBC's Richard Engel and Allison Barber report from Ukraine and on the border, where life persists: Children play and sing, people take care of each other, and new army recruits get married, a drone fitted for explosives dropping rose petals on the couple instead. "I am happy, but my heart is crying because of war," the bride tells Engel.March 7, 2022
