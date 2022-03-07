IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Russia says military will hold its fire; Ukraine slams ceasefire proposal

    06:50

  • Residents flee Ukrainian city as bridge out is destroyed

    06:08

  • 'Hardly any place in Ukraine where anyone can feel safe'

    04:59

  • U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral

    07:25

  • Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest

    00:49

  • How to shield against Russia's cyberattacks

    05:22

  • Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers

    05:51

  • Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia

    03:34

  • Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?

    03:55

  • Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, beating experts’ expectations

    04:26

  • Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin

    01:56

  • Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory

    09:21

  • Clint Watts: Russia want to take control of Ukraine's entire energy sector

    07:16

  • Kyiv residents ‘getting on any train’ that will go west

    04:50

  • 'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general

    04:56

  • McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come

    09:18

  • 'Who raised him?': Joe slams DeSantis for 'rude' criticism of teenagers over masks

    07:42

  • Russian military 'bogged down' but has the advantage: Armed Services Committee member

    05:51

  • Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees

    04:36

  • Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons

    04:26

Morning Joe

As Russian troops descend, life persists: Compassion, family and love in Ukraine

08:19

NBC's Richard Engel and Allison Barber report from Ukraine and on the border, where life persists: Children play and sing, people take care of each other, and new army recruits get married, a drone fitted for explosives dropping rose petals on the couple instead. "I am happy, but my heart is crying because of war," the bride tells Engel.March 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Russia says military will hold its fire; Ukraine slams ceasefire proposal

    06:50

  • Residents flee Ukrainian city as bridge out is destroyed

    06:08

  • 'Hardly any place in Ukraine where anyone can feel safe'

    04:59

  • U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral

    07:25

  • Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest

    00:49

  • How to shield against Russia's cyberattacks

    05:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All