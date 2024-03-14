IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Zero chance' of having classified documents case dismissed, says fmr. Watergate prosecutor
March 14, 2024

Morning Joe

'Zero chance' of having classified documents case dismissed, says fmr. Watergate prosecutor

01:59

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a hearing Thursday in the federal criminal case involving his handling of classified documents in Florida, where his attorneys will argue the case should be thrown out. Former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 14, 2024

