IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron

    07:58
  • Now Playing

    'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'

    12:01
  • UP NEXT

    Why Dems need to take a page from the GOP strategy book

    07:11

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats should be talking about what they have done well

    06:45

  • What we can learn from 'preindustrial sleep'

    07:18

  • Generation Z breaks records in last presidential election

    04:49

  • Pentagon: We're watching situation in Ukraine closely

    07:27

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden's infrastructure visit

    00:52

  • Severe winter weather headed for parts of the Northeast

    02:20

  • 'We've been missing from that bench': The significance of nominating a Black woman to SCOTUS

    07:28

  • Steve Rattner: In Biden's first year, economy beat estimates but prices surged

    07:12

  • Will filling Breyer's SCOTUS seat prove to be contentious?

    08:47

  • Anti-Semitism is not a Jewish problem; it's an American problem, says ADL head

    11:00

  • How Gov. Hogan forges ahead in Maryland

    08:09

  • Spotify agrees to remove Neil Young's music over Joe Rogan dispute

    09:53

  • 'This was a viral mutation, not a political betrayal'

    11:43

  • 'South to America' looks at the region's complex history and the 'different Souths'

    10:20

  • What Biden could learn from Clinton's time in office

    08:17

  • Sen. Menendez: 'Mother-of-all-sanctions bill' is one to deter Russia

    08:44

  • Rep. Clyburn on the push for voting rights

    05:47

Morning Joe

'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'

12:01

The GDP grew at a 6.9 percent pace to close out 2021, which was well ahead of most estimates. The Morning Joe panel discusses why President Biden and Democrats need to own messaging on the economy.Jan. 28, 2022

  • Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron

    07:58
  • Now Playing

    'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'

    12:01
  • UP NEXT

    Why Dems need to take a page from the GOP strategy book

    07:11

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats should be talking about what they have done well

    06:45

  • What we can learn from 'preindustrial sleep'

    07:18

  • Generation Z breaks records in last presidential election

    04:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All