'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'
12:01
Share this -
copied
The GDP grew at a 6.9 percent pace to close out 2021, which was well ahead of most estimates. The Morning Joe panel discusses why President Biden and Democrats need to own messaging on the economy.Jan. 28, 2022
Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron
07:58
Now Playing
'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'
12:01
UP NEXT
Why Dems need to take a page from the GOP strategy book
07:11
Claire McCaskill: Democrats should be talking about what they have done well
06:45
What we can learn from 'preindustrial sleep'
07:18
Generation Z breaks records in last presidential election