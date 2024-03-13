IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'One Life' looks at true story of man who helped rescue children amid Nazi occupation
March 13, 202408:12

Morning Joe

'One Life' looks at true story of man who helped rescue children amid Nazi occupation

08:12

Actors Helena Bonham Carter and Romola Garai join Morning Joe to discuss the new film 'One Life,' which focuses on the true story of Nicholas Winton, who helped rescue children amid Nazi occupation in Czechoslovakia.March 13, 2024

