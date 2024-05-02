IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, resumes testimony on Day 10 of Trump trial 

'More ruthless': Key takeaways from Trump's Time interview
May 2, 202404:47

Morning Joe

'More ruthless': Key takeaways from Trump's Time interview

04:47

The Morning Joe panel discusses key takeaways from former President Trump's recent interview with TIME Magazine.May 2, 2024

