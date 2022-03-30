'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion
05:02
The Russian military is saying it will reduce its military combat operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv as peace talks are underway with Ukrainian officials, but those claims are being met with skepticism. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 30, 2022
