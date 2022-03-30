IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sen. Susan Collins to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court, the first Republican to back her

  • UP NEXT

    Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine

    02:50

  • 'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin

    05:09

  • Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

    03:14

  • Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows

    07:17

  • George Conway: I don't know if Trump will get away with it, but judge's finding does matter

    11:01

  • Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war

    16:32

  • Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol

    11:12

  • Joe: It's time for Putin to start worrying what the U.S. thinks

    04:59

  • WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia

    08:10

  • Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines

    08:40

  • Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate

    09:00

  • 'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia

    11:39

  • Joe: Putin has used nuclear blackmail against us, and it's time we start pushing back

    03:45

  • 'A strong speech': Biden delivers the right messages in Poland

    07:05

  • Chief Justice must enforce a code of ethics for Supreme Court

    06:25

  • Woodward: The Constitution makes it clear, but Thomas was saying 'No'

    03:22

  • Why the U.S. and the world should have a 'coherent, bipartisan' strategy for China

    09:33

  • Wladimir Klitschko: The third World War has already started in Ukraine

    06:01

  • Bob Woodward: There's an audacity in the Thomas, Meadows texts

    08:46

  • Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor

    06:34

Morning Joe

'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion

05:02

The Russian military is saying it will reduce its military combat operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv as peace talks are underway with Ukrainian officials, but those claims are being met with skepticism. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 30, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine

    02:50

  • 'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin

    05:09

  • Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

    03:14

  • Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows

    07:17

  • George Conway: I don't know if Trump will get away with it, but judge's finding does matter

    11:01

  • Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war

    16:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All