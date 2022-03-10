'Images our parents saw': In Ukraine, European community sees echoes of tragic past
03:27
Share this -
copied
The BBC's Katty Kay describes the anger in Europe over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and fear that history is repeating itself. "Visceral is the word. People are really angry, they're terrified of seeing images that our parents saw, that my parents lived through, again on our television screens in this century," Kay said. "It's personal, and people are angry." March 10, 2022
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet for high-level talks in Turkey
06:27
Now Playing
'Images our parents saw': In Ukraine, European community sees echoes of tragic past
03:27
UP NEXT
Ukraine's premiere ballet dancers swap tutus for guns, join fight against Russian invasion
02:06
As world condemns attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, Russian officials brush it off
01:51
Senator predicts 'strong bipartisan support' for Ukraine aid package