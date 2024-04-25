'I want my only son home': Mother of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to new video

A video of Israeli American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin was released Wednesday by Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades. It was unclear when the video was recorded or the conditions under which he spoke, given that he is a Hamas captive. Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hersh, joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 25, 2024