'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia
11:39
Share this -
copied
The Washington Post reports on how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is proving deadly for Russian forces, and reporter William Booth joins Morning Joe to discuss. Reporter Amy Mackinnon also joins to discuss why Russia's encrypted military phones aren't working.March 28, 2022
'A strong speech': Biden delivers the right messages in Poland
07:05
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate
09:00
Now Playing
'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia
11:39
UP NEXT
Joe: Putin has used nuclear blackmail against us, and it's time we start pushing back
03:45
Chief Justice must enforce a code of ethics for Supreme Court
06:25
Woodward: The Constitution makes it clear, but Thomas was saying 'No'