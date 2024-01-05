'Americans deserve to know the full truth': Congressman calls out Trump's foreign earnings

A new House Oversight Committee report alleges that Donald Trump's businesses received $7.8 million from foreign governments during his presidency, potentially violating the Constitution's emoluments clause. The report, begun in 2016 and based on documents from Trump's accounting firm, indicates substantial payments from China and Saudi Arabia. Rep. Robert Garcia, one of the Democrats who authored the report, joins Morning Joe to discuss the implications and the need for further investigation, highlighting concerns over national security and constitutional violations.Jan. 5, 2024