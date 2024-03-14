IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Absolutely preposterous': George Conway refutes Trump's claim he took documents 'legally'
March 14, 202406:46

  • Mika: 'Pathetic' that Trump compares himself to Abraham Lincoln

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    'Absolutely preposterous': George Conway refutes Trump's claim he took documents 'legally'

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    Aaron Rodgers has shared false Sandy Hook conspiracy theories in private: Report

    04:55

  • Steve Rattner fact checks Trump's favorite attack lines against Biden

    05:32

  • Trump expected to attend classified docs case hearing on Thursday

    07:06

  • Diane Lane on what makes 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' a timely story

    10:27

  • Sen. Warnock: It is poetic that Georgia made Biden the nominee

    05:25

  • House member calls on Republicans to sign foreign aid discharge petition

    05:45

  • 'One Life' looks at true story of man who helped rescue children amid Nazi occupation

    08:12

  • Recapping the Forbes and Know Your Value 30/50 Summit

    05:24

  • House Dems form task force to address border security

    06:48

  • 'This is an existential threat': Poland urges funding for Ukraine

    10:15

  • Ambassador confident Republicans will approve aid to Ukraine

    06:46

  • RNC hires election integrity lawyer who claims 2020 election was stolen

    05:36

  • Jonathan Martin: Predictable where the campaign will be fought

    04:55

  • Steve Kornacki maps the road to 270 at start of the campaign

    04:58

  • White House announces $300M in new aid for Ukraine

    00:37

  • Ewan McGregor on 'one of the roles of a lifetime' in 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

    09:31

  • House Intelligence Committee holds hearing on global threats

    07:56

  • First female head of state in Africa sits down with Mika

    01:39

Morning Joe

'Absolutely preposterous': George Conway refutes Trump's claim he took documents 'legally'

06:46

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a hearing Thursday in the federal criminal case involving his handling of classified documents in Florida, where his attorneys will argue the case should be thrown out. Trump this week also said he took the documents 'legally'. George Conway discusses.March 14, 2024

  • Mika: 'Pathetic' that Trump compares himself to Abraham Lincoln

    03:08
  • Now Playing

    'Absolutely preposterous': George Conway refutes Trump's claim he took documents 'legally'

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    Aaron Rodgers has shared false Sandy Hook conspiracy theories in private: Report

    04:55

  • Steve Rattner fact checks Trump's favorite attack lines against Biden

    05:32

  • Trump expected to attend classified docs case hearing on Thursday

    07:06

  • Diane Lane on what makes 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' a timely story

    10:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All