Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month07:14
- Now Playing
'Journalism takes its hits, but that's what makes the Dupont-Columbia Awards so special.'05:39
- UP NEXT
Joe: 'Republicans are siding with fentanyl and immigrants instead of border security'07:53
'Yet another loss for the good guy': Joe reacts to Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool02:58
'Is this going to be the deepfake election?': Analyzing AI's potential influence on 202406:06
'How much money in punitive damages will it take to make Trump stop?'07:45
Haass: 'Biden has to acknowledge that Bibi Netanyahu isn't a partner; his agenda is all about Bibi'04:40
New book reveals the 'gut-wrenching and appalling' history of a Jim Crow asylum06:29
Broadway's 'Days of Wine and Roses' tackles love and addiction: 'Everybody has a connection'04:58
Kyra Sedgwick: 'Swing Left' helped me turn my despair into active activism and hopefulness07:25
'Global superstar' Shania Twain to take the stage at Forbes, Know Your Value 30/50 Summit01:54
Mika: Nikki Haley represents the last best hope for the Republican Party07:24
Mika: 'Childcare could make or break a woman's decision to run for office'05:06
UAW: 'Biden bet on the American worker, while Trump blamed the American worker'08:13
U.S. Economy grew at 3.3% pace in fourth quarter: 'About as good as it could get'02:28
Joe: Democrats are running against GOP's 'crash the economy, open border' platform05:49
Lemire: McConnell's admitting Trump doesn't want this border security deal04:41
McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows03:09
Trump's defamation trial resumes amid speculation over testimony04:53
Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin02:14
Joe: Anything is possible, Nikki Haley has a month07:14
- Now Playing
'Journalism takes its hits, but that's what makes the Dupont-Columbia Awards so special.'05:39
- UP NEXT
Joe: 'Republicans are siding with fentanyl and immigrants instead of border security'07:53
'Yet another loss for the good guy': Joe reacts to Jürgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool02:58
'Is this going to be the deepfake election?': Analyzing AI's potential influence on 202406:06
'How much money in punitive damages will it take to make Trump stop?'07:45
Play All