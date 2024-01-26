'Journalism takes its hits, but that's what makes the Dupont-Columbia Awards so special.'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Columbia University's School of Journalism honored 16 impactful works, including reports, podcasts, and documentaries. The awards recognized a wide range of topics, from Russia's attacks on Ukraine to the maternal health crisis for black women in the United States. Jelani Cobb, the Dean of Columbia University's School of Journalism, joins Morning Joe to discuss the importance of honoring reporters who uncover these stories, even in challenging times for journalism.Jan. 26, 2024

