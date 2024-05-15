IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump trial ends with star witness flipping - see Ari Melber’s courtroom breakdown
May 15, 202407:30

The Beat with Ari

Trump trial ends with star witness flipping - see Ari Melber’s courtroom breakdown

07:30

Michael Cohen will return to the witness stand as prosecutors prepare to rest their case in Donald Trump’s criminal trial. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Kristy Greenberg to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 15, 2024

