PANIC: Trump pulls DESPERATE stunt at courthouse

With former President Donald Trump risking a trip to jail if he attacks witnesses and the judge’s family because of the gag order in his hush money trial, his allies are stepping in. This week Trump’s hush money trial hosted a MAGA parade of sycophants. Senators, state officials and even House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke out in the former president’s defense. Not only did these mouthpieces show up in support of Trump, but they said what Trump cannot. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down the real reason these officials showed up to bash witnesses and the family of Judge Juan Merchan. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcMay 15, 2024