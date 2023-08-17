IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mehdi on MSNBC

San Francisco kicked out its progressive DA…and violent crime went up

07:29

It’s been over a year since San Francisco ousted progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin over crime concerns. So what has happened since? Spoiler Alert: Violent crime is rising. Mehdi breaks down what the backlash against progressive DA’s, including Boudin, is really about.Aug. 17, 2023

