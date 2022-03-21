Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher08:05
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan walks viewers through the life of Russian philosopher Ivan Ilyin and what his work reveals about the mindset of Vladimir Putin on his invasion of Ukraine.March 21, 2022
