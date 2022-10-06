IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bobbi Brown: Why your 60s are better than your 50s

Know Your Value

Bobbi Brown: Why your 60s are better than your 50s

Makeup legend and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown was named in the 2022 Forbes “50 Over 50” list, celebrating women who achieved remarkable success later in life. She tells “Morning Joe” co-host and Know Your Value founder Mika Brzezinski about launching beauty brand, Jones Road, at the age of 65 and why this decade is her best yet.Oct. 6, 2022

    Bobbi Brown: Why your 60s are better than your 50s

