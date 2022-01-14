Ex-wife of Oath Keepers leader claims he was 'fulfilling his own mythology'
NBC's Tom Winter spoke to the ex-wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes who said his militant behavior was all about "fulfilling his own mythology." Rhodes faces seditious conspiracy charges for his involvement in the Capitol riot.Jan. 14, 2022
Ex-wife of Oath Keepers leader claims he was 'fulfilling his own mythology'
