Katy Tur

'We knew that Russia may try to blackmail us' Polish official on gas supply

05:43

Katy Tur sat down with Marcin Przydacz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Poland, to talk about Poland's plan to fuel the country after Russia shut off their gas supply, as well as other actions the country is taking to protect their citizens and Ukrainians.May 10, 2022

