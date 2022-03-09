'We cannot imagine how it's possible.' Deputy Mayor of Mariupol on humanitarian crisis.
06:33
Katy Tur spoke with Sergei Orlov, Deputy Mayor of Mariupol, Ukraine, to talk about the situation in the city. He says "Hour by hour, minute by minute, it is flattened by Russian bombs and Russian artillery."March 9, 2022
