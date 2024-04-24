IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Quite staggering': Supreme Court appears divided on Idaho abortion ban
April 24, 202410:22

    10:22
Katy Tur

'Quite staggering': Supreme Court appears divided on Idaho abortion ban

10:22

The Supreme Court heard arguments today on Idaho's strict abortion ban. NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor, Slate senior editor Dahlia Lithwick and University of California, Davis law professor Mary Ziegler weigh in on the arguments being made by Idaho and the federal government.April 24, 2024

