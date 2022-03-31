'Our only escape route was bombed and shelled' The harrowing journey to help refugees

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katy Tur spoke Lex Brukovskiy, a Canadian fisherman, native to Ukraine. He travelled across the country to help Ukraine, driving supplies into cities and evacuating refugees. March 31, 2022
