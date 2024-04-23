IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Not a good showing’: Trump lawyers face skepticism from judge over gag order
April 23, 202405:54
Former President Trump's legal team said there was no willful violation of his gag order in the New York hush money case. MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin and MSNBC legal analyst Catherine Christian provide their expertise.April 23, 2024

