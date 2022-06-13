'He never cared about about the facts to begin with' Day 2 of Jan 6 hearing reveals more

Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchell, covering Day 2 of the January 6th hearings, spoke with Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali, MSNBC legal analyst Joyce White Vance, former Maryland Governor Michael Steele, former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi, and Host of "The Beat," Ari Melber to talk about the biggest moments from first portion of the hearing.June 13, 2022