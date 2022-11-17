IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump 2024 will have ‘no impact’ on DOJ ability to indict says Joyce Vance

Katie Phang

Trump 2024 will have ‘no impact’ on DOJ ability to indict says Joyce Vance

After Donald Trump announced a run for the White House in 2024, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Katie Phang to discuss whether or not his impending run will impact the DOJ’s investigations into him.Nov. 17, 2022

    Trump 2024 will have ‘no impact’ on DOJ ability to indict says Joyce Vance

