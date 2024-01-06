IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

Katie Phang

New Amicus Brief Adds Wrinkle to Trump's Immunity Appeal

09:08

Donald Trump is in court next week to defend his immunity claims and explain why he should not be held criminally responsible for attempting to overturn the 2020 election. George Conway joins Katie Phang to discuss why he, and 15 other conservatives Republicans, filed an amicus brief rebuking Trump's "outrageous" claims to immunity.Jan. 6, 2024

