IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial

    10:45

  • Dutch doctor shipping abortion pills across U.S.

    07:22
  • Now Playing

    Implications of Biden’s controversial trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    09:59
  • UP NEXT

    Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’

    07:35

  • Eddie Glaude: ‘Our hope has to be us’

    07:19

  • Attorney for Russian arms dealer on possible swap for Griner

    09:02

  • Obama comms director: Democrats need ‘more speaking less thinking’

    09:52

  • Trump’s grip on GOP tighter than ever despite Jan. 6 revelations 

    11:04

  • Jason Kander uses his battle with PTSD to help other veterans 

    12:00

  • Elie Mystal: Power needs to be taken away from the Supreme Court

    12:04

  • Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies

    08:51

  • Mayor Rotering: July 4th will be known ‘as the day evil came to Highland Park’ 

    11:09

  • Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?

    10:32

  • SCOTUS to hear case that is a ‘five alarm fire for democracy’

    10:40

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony

    09:56

  • Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’

    11:38

  • Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson

    09:22

  • The future of IVF in post-Roe America

    08:35

  • Mark Cuban takes on rising drug prices

    08:40

  • Rabbi Barry Silver: The overturning of Roe v Wade is 'an abomination'

    06:54

Katie Phang

Implications of Biden’s controversial trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

09:59

President Biden is making a controversial trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, two countries accused of human rights violations, in the name of U.S. interests. MSNBC Analyst Peter Beinart and Hagar Chemali, formerly of the Bush and Obama administrations, join Katie Phang to discuss. July 14, 2022

  • Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial

    10:45

  • Dutch doctor shipping abortion pills across U.S.

    07:22
  • Now Playing

    Implications of Biden’s controversial trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    09:59
  • UP NEXT

    Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’

    07:35

  • Eddie Glaude: ‘Our hope has to be us’

    07:19

  • Attorney for Russian arms dealer on possible swap for Griner

    09:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All