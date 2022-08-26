IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Bill Nye addresses Trump’s suggestion to nuke hurricanes

10:24

The climate crisis continues to get worse as society refuses to take action to reverse course. Bill Nye the Science Guy is setting out to bring awareness through his new series ‘The End Is Nye’ and joins Katie Phang to discuss the show and more.Aug. 26, 2022

