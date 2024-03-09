IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'There's no silver bullet to reach young voters' -Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost
March 9, 202412:17

    'There's no silver bullet to reach young voters' -Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

    12:17
Katie Phang

'There's no silver bullet to reach young voters' -Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost

12:17

Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost and Tara Setmayer, senior advisor at the Lincoln Project, join Katie Phang to discuss the latest on the 2024 presidential race and react to President Biden's State of the Union address.March 9, 2024

